Onazi Terminates Denizlispor Contract 

Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Turkish club, Denizlispor.

The Super Eagles midfielder joined the club in January from another Turkish side, Trabzonspor but he has been unable to enjoy regular playing time, he played nine league games and recorded one assist.

The 27-year-old sustained an injury in Denizlispor's 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor on July 13 which ruled him out of the season.

He has been linked with a move to Serbian Champions Red Star Belgrade.

Onazi has been battling with injuries in the last few years, he will be hoping o put the latest setback behind him and find a new club.

He made his Super Eagles debut against Liberia in 2012, he was part of the team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the late Stephen Keshi.

