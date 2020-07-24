Why Sunday Mba Didn't Fulfill His Potential - Amokachi 

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi has revealed the reasons behind Sunday Mba's inability to fulfill his enormous potential.

Mba played a pivotal role for Nigeria at the 2013 African Cup of Nations where he scored the winning goal in the final against Burkina Faso amongst other impressive performances in the competition.

He was one of the local based player called up to the team by the late Stephen Keshi.

Mba has not been able to build on that breakout performances in 2013, he sealed a move to French second division club, CA Bastia in other to make it to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, but be eventually missed out of the team.

“I spoke with Mba three weeks ago when Ahmed Musa was in Nigeria. Musa called me and said other guys like Sunday Mba and Emmanuel Emenike were with him and they were reminiscing about their time in the (national team) camp and we all laughed about it,” Amokachi told Brila FM.

“Mba has been going back and forth. He played in the second division in Turkey , he was playing, I think his lifestyle didn’t help him a bit and the contract he had in France after the AFCON destabilised him a bit.

“Uptill today, we don’t know what really happened, with the Bordeaux deal, only Mba and those involved can really tell us what happened and why the deal didn’t work out and things just broke away from him.

“But I think he is a quality player and probably age is not on his side but I think he can give the world few years of quality football if he really want to do that.”

He left Bastia to join Yeni Malatyaspor in 2015 where he made 54 appearances before he was released in 2017 and since then he gas been unable to find a club.