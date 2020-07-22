NBA: Voting For The 2019/2020 NBA End of Season Award Begins 

Listen to article

The NBA has announced that media voting to determine award winners for the 2019-20 regular season will be conducted July 21-28 before the season resumes.

Awards voting will be based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11 and will not include “seeding games,” which will take place July 30-Aug. 14 of the 22 teams participating in the season restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

NBA President, League Operations Byron Spruell said

“The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 NBA teams will have the same opportunity to be honoured as top performers for the 2019-20 regular season,”

A global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters will vote for the following regular-season awards: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Sixth Man, NBA Coach of the Year, All-NBA Teams, NBA All-Defensive Teams and NBA All-Rookie Teams.

The season which was suspended as a result of the coronavirus will resume Thursday, July 30 with the Utah Jazz facing the New Orleans Pelicans while the LA Clippers tackles the Los Angeles Lakers in a doubleheader.