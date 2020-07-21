Samuel Kalu Tests Positive For Coronavirus 

Listen to article

Super Eagles Star Samuel Kalu has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bordeaux winger was not included in the team’s traveling party for the pre-season trip to dinard on Monday as he is undergoing treatment for covid-19.

22-year-old Kalu made a late return to France early this month after he was trapped in Nigeria due to the borders closure as a result of the pandemic.

According to reports in France, Kalu is the Bordeaux player who tested positive for coronavirus on July 6.

The club refused to reveal his identity because of medical confidentiality , he is expected to join his teammates next week when they return to their base in Brittany if he is no longer positive.

Samuel Kalu made his Super Eagles debut against Libya in 2018, he has scored two goals in 13 appearances.

Paul Onuachu tested positive for coronavirus few weeks ago but the Genk forward is back in training after his last test came out negative.