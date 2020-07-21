Ronaldo Sets New Record As Juventus Beat Lazio 

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Juventus against Lazio to help the Bianconeri to a 2-1 victory and set them on course for a ninth consecutive Serie A title.

The former Real Madrid has set a new European record as he became the first player to score over 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and the Italian Serie A.

Has has now scored 51 goals in 61 appearances in the Italian Serie A, he is the fastest player to score 50 goals in the competition.

Ronaldo's goal gave Juventus the maximum points, while Ciro Immobile scored a consolation goal for Lazio.

Immobile and Ronaldo are both tied on 30 goals in the race for the top scorer award.

Juventus are eight points clear of Inter Milan with four games to go.

Lazio were one point behind Juventus when the league restarted, but they have now lost four out of their last five games as they battle with injuries.