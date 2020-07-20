JUST IN: No 2020 Ballon d’Or Award Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Listen to article

The 2020 Ballon d’Or award has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has disrupted all sporting activities all over the world.

France Football, who are the organizers of the award has revealed that due to “lack of sufficient fair conditions” the award will not be handed out this year.

This will come as a big blow for the favourites with many football fans calling for Robert Lewandoski to win the award due to his impressive form this season.

The Award has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times.

Barcelona Talisman Lionel Messi won the award in 2019, he will be keeping the prize for another 12 months.

France Football said in a statement on their official website: “In exceptional circumstances, exceptional provisions. For the first time in its history, which began in 1956, the Ballon d’Or France Football will not be awarded in 2020, due to the lack of sufficient fair conditions.

“Messi and Rapinoe (as well as[Mattijs] de Ligt and Alisson, winners of the Kopa and Yachine Trophies) will have to wait a year. The winners of the last edition of the BO will have no successors at the end of the year. Because there will be no Ballon d’Or 2020 edition. Why?

“• Because such a singular year cannot – and should not – be treated as an ordinary year. When in doubt, it is better to abstain than to persist.

“• Because the Ballon d’Or trophy conveys other values – like exemplarity, solidarity and responsibility – rather than merely sporting excellence alone.

“• Because the fairness that prevails for this honorary title could not be preserved, in particular at the statistical level and also in the preparation since all the aspirants to the award could not be housed in the same boat, some having seen their season cut radically short, others not. So how can we compare the incomparable?

“• Because we did not want to put an indelible asterisk on the prize list like “trophy won in exceptional circumstances due to the Covid-19 health crisis” . We will always prefer a small sprain (to our history) to a large scar. This is the first time since 1956 that the Ballon d’Or has taken a break.

The situation does not enchant us but seems to us the most responsible and logical decision. Protecting the credibility and legitimacy of such an award also means ensuring its flawlessness over time.