Messi Wins Record Pichichi Award 

Lionel Messi has added another feather to his collections by winning his seventh Pichichi award in La Liga.

The Pichichi award is the highest goal scorer award in the Spanish Top Division, the Barcelona captain has now won it seven times to set a new record.

Messi fought off close competition from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to win the award with 25 League goals in 33 appearances, while Benzema notched 18 goals.

Unfortunately, Messi could not lead Barcelona to another league title as Real Madrid won the league with five points clear of Barcelona.

Messi once again reiterated his preference for collective glory than individual honours.

“I always say that the awards and individual goals are secondary,” Messi said when asked about winning the award.

“It is true that it could have been taken as an important achievement for being the seventh Pichichi, but I would have liked it to come accompanied by the league title.”

Barcelona will turn their attention to the Champions League round of 16 return leg clash against Napoli.