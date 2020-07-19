De Gea Gifts Chelsea FA Cup Final Place 

Listen to article

Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley to book an FA Cup final clash with Arsenal.

It was sweet revenge for the Blues after losing three matches to Manchester United already this season, two in the League and one in the League Cup.

Eric Bailey suffered was take off after a clash of heads with Harry Maguire before the end of the first half.

David De Gea allowed Giroud’s flick to beat at close range to give Chelsea a deserved lead going into the break.

Just after the restart, The Spanish goalkeeper made another costly error to allow Mason Mount’s weak effort to beat him when he could have comfortably handled it.

Harry Maguire slotted into his own net to compound Manchester United woes and set Chelsea on course for a place in the FA Cup final.

Bruno Fernandes scored a consolation goal for Manchester United from the spot after Hudson Odoi fouled Anthony Martial.

Chelsea held on to earn a vital win and a clash with Arsenal on August 1 to determine the new FA Cup Champion after Man City won it last year.