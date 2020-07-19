Arsenal Beat Man City To Qualify For FA Cup Final

Listen to article

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 2-0 to book FA Cup final place thanks to a brace from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners produced a top class performance to record another impressive victory after beating Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead in the first half with a neat finish from Pepe's cross, he another another superb finish in the second half to put the game beyond the reach of Manchester City.

David Luiz produced a masterclass defensive performance to deny the holders from hurting Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "We've had an incredible week to beat the best two teams in Europe, it doesn't happen every day.

"I don't care who plays, I can trust them - we made changes and everyone was ready.

"We had to suffer in many moments. We had to be really well-organised and minimise the spaces."

On seeing Pep Guardiola after the game: "I high-fived him after the game and wished him luck. I love him like yesterday or this morning the same way."

On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract talks: "Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction."

Chelsea and Manchester United will slug it out in the other semi final on Sunday.