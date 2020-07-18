Kante Ruled Out Of Manchester United Clash 

Listen to article

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante has been ruled out of the FA Cup semi final clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The French international suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-0 victory over Watford two weeks ago and he has not fully recovered in time for the game.

Lampard said on Friday: "N'Golo Kante won't be fit for the match, he's still not right, so he's out.

"Other than that, we have a few people with little niggles, which I'll monitor over the next 24 hours or so and then we'll be ready to go."

Lampard has called on his players to grab the opportunity of winning a trophy in his first season in charge.

"Considering where we are, we're in the semi-final [of the FA Cup], we know what's in front of us.

"The league is obviously huge but at this point you fight on two fronts and we have to give everything to try and do that. A club like Chelsea will always want to win these kinds of trophies, it's what we've done very well in the modern era.

"Of course, it feels like a slightly different position this year because of the circumstances of the season, but we have an opportunity and it's up to the players and ourselves to make the best of it on Sunday.

"We're playing a good team, they are in good form and whoever would await us in the final will be a good team, so the work is to be done."

Manchester United have defeated Chelsea three times in all competitions this season, Chelsea will be aiming for a revenge on Sunday.