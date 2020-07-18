Uzoho Joins Apoel Nicosia From Deportivo La Coruna 

Listen to article

Super Eagles goalkeeper has teamed up with Cypriot club side Apoel Nicosia on a three-year-deal from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 21-year old spent last season on loan at Omonia Nicosia before sustaining a knee injury while on duty for Nigeria against Brazil.

“The company APOEL Football (public) Ltd announces the conclusion of an agreement with Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña for the acquisition of Francis Odinaka Uzoho,” the club announced.

“The co-operation between APOEL and Uzoho will last for three years until May 2023.

“We welcome Francis to APOEL and wish him to celebrate titles and European successes with the blue and yellow jersey."

Uzoho was part of the Super Eagles team that won the bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Apoel Nicosia will be participating in the Europa League first qualifying round after they finished third when the Cypriot league was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.