Obafemi Martins Rejoins Shanghai Shenhua To Replace Ighalo 

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins has made a return to Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua to replace another former Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo.

Obagoal as he his fondly called announced on Twitter that he is going back to Shanghai after being clubless for two years.

He left the club in 2018 after his contract expired and he also had to recuperate from a knee injury.

The 35-year-old is a replacement for Odion Ighalo, who extended his Manchester United loan deal until January 2021.

He scored 32 goals in 59 games for the club in his first stint, and he also won the Chinese FA cup trophy in 2017.

Martins has now played for ten clubs in a career that has seen him played in MLS, England, Italy, Spain and Russia.

“I can wholeheartedly say that I seized the opportunity in Seattle and gave everything I had for the club.”

“For me it’s now time for a new challenge. After significant reflection, I have decided to join Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC of the CSL.”