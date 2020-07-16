NWFL Club Owners' Mourns NWFL Board Member Henrietta Ukaigwe

Listen to article

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Club Owners’ Chairmen/Team Managers Association has received with rude shock the devastating news of the death of foremost women football administrator, advocate, promoter extraordinaire, journalist and board member of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Henrietta Ukaigwe.

Ukaigwe bade this sinful world bye exactly 10:24 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.

NWFL Club Owners’ chairman, Matilda Otuene-Onyiloha who is still dumbfounded and shell-shocked over the unpalatable news described the late Ukaigwe as harbinger, pathfinder and torchbearer of the totality of what women football is today in Nigeria.

“I’m totally lost and short of words on how to accept the rude reality that Henrietta Ukaigwe would henceforth be described and mentioned in past tense.

Henrietta never gave me inkling when we spoke extensively and deeply on her favourite and passion - women football a few days ago that she is leaving us very soon.

“NWFL Club Owners’ has actually lost a trusted friend who is genuinely and passionately interested in the development and administration of women football.

“Ukaigwe’s death is a huge blow and loss to NWFL Club Owners’, women football worldwide, Nigeria and the huge vacuum she left behind will be too tough to fill if ever it will be filled.

“Ukaigwe is a huge influencer on her passion - women football whose activities have impacted greatly virtually on everyone that has the rare fortune to come in contact with her.

“She will be greatly missed by the entire NWFL Club Owners’ family; we condole and pray to God to give her immediate family, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), board of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and entire football community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May her ever gentle, lively and loving soul rest in peace, Amen,” said Otuene-Onyiloha.

Ukaigwe is the life president of Female Football Interest Group (FFIG), a women development platform she worked tirelessly to form to discover, groom, nurture raw talent to national and international limelight. The products of FFIG have greatly enriched virtually all the women football club sides in the land.