Chelsea Pip Norwich To Boost Champions League Hopes

Chelsea recorded a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge courtesy of Oliver Giroud's first half header.

The Blues needed a reaction after losing 3-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday.

It was not an impressive performance but the three points was much more important at this stage with two matches to go.

Lampard made five changes to the team that lost against Sheffield, Olivier Giroud, Mateo Kovacic, Anthony Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all started.

Chelsea were dominant but they were unable to find a breakthrough until Olivier Giroud scored with a glancing header after a good work from Christian Pulisic, who whipped in a superb cross on the stroke of half time.

Tim Krul was in an inspired form as he denied Pulisic the chance to increase Chelsea's lead.

Norwich failed to record a single shot on target as Chelsea earned the maximum points which takes them four points clear Leicester City and Manchester United, who are due to play Thursday.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, speaking to Sky Sports: "It is tough one to call [on the top four]. This is the Premier League and it is not easy. Rather than give you a pointless answer, we take our three points, worry about ourselves, watch the others teams and think about the FA Cup.

On Olivier Giroud: "He is always going to give you a desire to get in there for the team. He had a few half chances in the central area. That is what you have to do when he is in the team - use his attributes. He has scored important goals. He has never given me a problem, always trained well. His professionalism is always good."