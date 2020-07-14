Maduka Okoye Opens Up On Sparta Rotterdam Move

Listen to article

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed the reasons behind his move to Sparta Rotterdam from Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The 20-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Dutch club on Monday and he has described the move as the right step in his career.

“I’m really happy to be here. It’s the right club for me right now and I feel great to be here,” he told the club's media channel.

“I think this is the right place for me towards preparing for the biggest step in the future. I can’t just wait to get started with the guys.

“They told me their plans for me and everything sounded great, so, that’s why I chose here.

“As I said, this is the right place for me and I feel home already.”

“I expect a lot from myself; I have to work hard and fight for the no. 1 spot and also give my best,” he added.

Okoye was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother.

He made his Super Eagles debut against Brazil in a 1-1 draw in October 2019.

Okoye is the third Nigerian player to play for Sparta Rotterdam after Sani Kaita and Dele Adeleye.