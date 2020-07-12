Sheffield United Beat Chelsea, Liverpool Held At Home, Man City Spank Brighton

Listen to article

Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon to put their top four hopes in jeopardy.

The Blues started the match knowing full well that anything short of a victory will affect their chances of sealing a top four place, especially with the resurgence of Manchester United.

All season, They have been plagued with defensive issues and Sheffield United took full advantage of the shambolic defense to to take a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Chelsea failed to make their dominance count as Sheffield United scored the third goal in the second half to earn a memorable victory.

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Anfield, Andrew Robertson gave Liverpool the lead with a glancing header in the first half before Jay Rodriguez levelled matters for Burnley to earn a valuable point for the Visitors, which ended Liverpool's 100 per cent record at home.

Michael Antonio scored four goals as West Ham defeated Norwich at Carrow Road to condemn the hosts to an immediate return to the Championship.

The 4-0 loss is Norwich City's 24th loss of the season as they bid the EPL goodbye after an underwhelming season.

Watford earn a vital 2-1 win over Newcastle courtesy of a brace by Troy Deeney.

Raheem Sterling scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Manchester City to a 5-0 victory against Brighton away from home.

Bernardo Silva added the fourth goal to seal the win for City who can not be mathematically usurped from the second position.