Champion League Quarter Finals Draws Announced

Listen to article

Uefa have announced the Champions League Quarter Final pairings on Friday.

The competition was put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The winner between Real Madrid and Man City will battle with Lyon or Juventus in the last eight.

Man City won the first leg in Spain 2-1, while Lyon recorded a 1-0 victory over Lyon in France.

The winner between Chelsea and Bayern Munich will face either Barcelona or Napoli.

Napoli take a 1-0 lead to Camp Nou, while Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

Atalanta have been paired with PSG in the last eight, while Atletico Madrid will slug it out with RB Leipzig for a place in the last four.

The second round ties that are yet to be concluded will take place on August 7-8 as it was initially planned, meaning the clubs who are supposed to play at home will host their opponents in their respective stadiums.

The Quarter Final matches will take place from August 12-15 in Portugal, all the games will be held as a one-off game at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.