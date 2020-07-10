Premier League Admits Wrong Penalty Calls In Thursday Games

Listen to article

Incorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League has told BBC Match of the Day.

Bruno Fernandes won a spot-kick which he scored in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

James Ward-Prowse hit the bar after a disputed penalty as Southampton drew 1-1 with Everton.

And Tottenham should have had a penalty for a Joshua King shove on Harry Kane in a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

The Premier League confirmed United and Southampton should not have been given penalties, but Tottenham should have been awarded one.

Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill, a Match of the Day pundit, said a former player should be involved to work alongside the VAR officials at Stockley Park.

"I think that would really help them, to understand the movements," the former Australia international said.

"When a player falls to buy a penalty you can feel it. It must need a player there to give advice on what the player is doing.

"They're there to make the big decisions and they can't do it. It's really disappointing."

Fifa is taking over direct responsibility of VAR from football rulemakers IFAB and is expected to insist on greater consistency across more than 100 global leagues, on issues such as the use of pitchside monitors.

There has been confusion in the Premier League, with referees' chief Mike Riley limiting the use of monitors to not slow the game down. (BBC)