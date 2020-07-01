Osimhen Is Like Cavani And Aubameyang - Lille Coach

Listen to article

Victor Osimhen's coach at Lille Christophe Galtier has showered encomiums on the Super Eagles striker comparing him to the likes of Aubameyang and Cavani.

The 21-year-old proved his goalscoring prowess in the French League by scoring 18 goals in his first season before the league was brought to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus.

Osimhen was recently named the African player of the year in French Ligue 1 due to his exceptional performances for the Les Dogues.

Gatlier has praised the former Charleroi star for adding another award to his collection in France after winning the club's player of the season award.

He has a great determination to want to score. He is obsessed with the goal as Cavani can be,” Galtier told RFI.

“He is a player who has great athletic potential, who is able to repeat efforts. He gives a lot of depth and speed to his game.

“He is a very important asset for a team. He improved in associations when we went to 4-4-2 to be able to combine with his partners.

"He is an axis player, powerful, who goes fast and who is quite skilful in front of goal. Obviously, he will have to continue working to improve all these qualities, and also his offensive game."

Gatlier has helped three African players win the Marc-Vivian Foe prize in France, he was in charge of Saint Etienne when Aubameyang won it in 2013, Nicolas Pepe also won it under his guidance at Lille last year.

Osimhen has been spotted in Italy in a bid to seal a move to Napoli from Lille.