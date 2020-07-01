Messi Sets Another Record As Barcelona Stumble Again

Listen to article

Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goals for club and country against Atletico Madrid at Nou Camp.

Messi scored a cheeky panenka penalty as Barcelona played out a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid to reach the milestone, He has now scored 630 goals for Barcelona in 724 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentina captain has found the target for Argentina 70 times in 138 appearances.

The Blaugrana will be disappointed with another two points dropped against Atletico Madrid which put their title hopes in jeopardy.

Messi’s corner hit Diego Costa and sailed into the net to give Barcelona the lead, Diego Costa was given an opportunity to make amends for his own goal, when Carrasco was fouled inside the box.

The Former Chelsea striker missed from the spot, but it had to be retaken because Ter Stegen came off the line early.

Saul Niguez played the penalty and sent Stegen the wrong way to restore parity for the visitors.

Messi restored Barcelona’s lead with a cheeky panenka penalty, but Saul Niguez scored another penalty of his own to rescue a point for Atletico Madrid.

Messi has now scored 22 goals in La Liga this season with 17 assists.