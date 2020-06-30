COVID-19: Africa Cup Of Nations Postponed, Women's Nations Cup Cancelled 

Listen to article

The Confederation Of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament to 2022.

CAF confirmed in their Executive meeting on Tuesday, where a series of decisions were made as regards the future of football in Africa amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition was initially billed to start on January 9, 2021, but has now been pushed back to January 2022 because of the effects of the coronavirus in Africa.

"After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022," Caf confirmed in a statement. "The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course."

Algeria won the last Africa Nations Cup trophy after a 1-0 victory over Senegal in the final.

Similarly, CAF also revealed that the 2020 Africa Nations Championship- the competition for home-based players, which was initially scheduled to hold in April 2020 has been postponed to 2021.

The CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup will adopt a ''final four'.' format with one-legged semi-finals played in September instead of home and away ties.

The 2020 African Women's Nations Cup has been cancelled, while the Africa Women's Champions League will be inaugurated in 2021.

The 2020 CAF Awards has been cancelled meaning the likes of Saido Mane and Asisat Oshoala will keep their gongs this year.