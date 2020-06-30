TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 30, 2020

Buffon, Chiellini Sign New Contract With Juventus 

By Ibrahim Taiwo
Juventus duo of Gianluigi Buffon and Georgio Chiellini have signed a new contract with the Italian Giants.

Buffon rejoined Juventus after departing in 2018 to join Paris-St Germain, where he only played for one season.

He has made over 500 appearances for Juventus since joining in a world-record fee for a goalkeeper from Parma in 2001.

Buffon has won all the trophies on offer for the club, but he is yet to win the Uefa Champions League trophy.

The 42-year-old played a pivotal role in the Italian team that won the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Similarly, Juventus Captain Georgio Chiellini has also signed a new one year contract with the club.

Chiellini has recovered from a knee injury he sustained in August but he is yet to make a single appearance since the league resumed from the coronavirus break.

Juventus are on course to win a ninth consecutive Italian Serie A title, they are four points clear of Lazio with ten games to go.


