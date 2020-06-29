Osimhen Wins Marc-Vivien Foe Prize In France

Listen to article

Super Eagles Star, Victor Osimhen, has added another feather to his cap in France by winning the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.

The Lille top-scorer fought off competition from another Super Eagles star, Moses Simon, (Nantes), Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s Andy Delort, Monaco’s Islam Slimani plus Rennes’ trio of Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mendy.

Osimhen joined Lille from Charleroi last summer, and he has been impressive in the French League.

The former Wolfsburg striker scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in all competitions for the Les Dogues.

He was voted the club’s player of the year and also included in the French Ligue 1 team of the season.

The Super Eagles striker also won the Ligue 1 player of the month award in October 2019.

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Lille, the likes of Napoli, Tottenham, Liverpool have been rumoured to be interested in luring him away from France.