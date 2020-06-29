Rohr Insists NPFL Players Not Good Enough For Super Eagles

Listen to article

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that the players in the Nigerian Professional Football League are not good enough to represent the Country.

The Franco-German tactician has refused to consider the home-based players for the team only Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been given extended time in the team one of the goalkeepers.

“Because they are not good enough and because I have better ones,” Rohr replied during an interview with Morgenweb.com when asked his reasons for not inviting players from the NPFL.

“There are so many good players in Europe. I have invited more than 20 local players since 2016. If they are good, sooner or later, they all end up in Europe.

“The qualification for the Africa Cup 2021 and the World Cup 2022 in Qatar are the goals now. Until after the World Cup, that is until December 31, 2022.

“It (my contract) is linked to a successful Africa Cup of Nations.”

Rohr, who signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Nigeria Football Federation in May has been given the mandate to win the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations In Cameroon.

The 66-year-old also revealed that he rejected offers from Mali and Congo before signing a new deal with NFF.