TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 29, 2020 | Football News

FA Cup: Chelsea To Battle Manchester United, Arsenal Set For Man City Clash

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Listen to article

Chelsea will have a chance to avenge their three losses to Manchester United when both sides square up in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in July.

Manchester United defeated the Blues home and away in the Premier League this season and also sent them packing in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea booked a place in the semi-final courtesy of a goal from Ross Barkley against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United needed an extra-time winner to beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday to set up a semi-final clash against Chelsea.

Manchester City and Arsenal will slug it. out for a place in final of the competition after the holders beat Newcastle 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners also scored a late goal to qualify for the semi-final. against Sheffield United through a Ceballos' winner.

Chelsea defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final in 2018 under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists