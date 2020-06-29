FA Cup: Chelsea To Battle Manchester United, Arsenal Set For Man City Clash

Listen to article

Chelsea will have a chance to avenge their three losses to Manchester United when both sides square up in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in July.

Manchester United defeated the Blues home and away in the Premier League this season and also sent them packing in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea booked a place in the semi-final courtesy of a goal from Ross Barkley against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United needed an extra-time winner to beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday to set up a semi-final clash against Chelsea.

Manchester City and Arsenal will slug it. out for a place in final of the competition after the holders beat Newcastle 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners also scored a late goal to qualify for the semi-final. against Sheffield United through a Ceballos' winner.

Chelsea defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final in 2018 under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.