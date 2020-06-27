Enyeam Gets Coaching Job In France

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has been named as the goalkeeper coach of French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix.

Enyeama has been without a club since leaving Lille in 2018, he has now been given an opportunity to start his management career at iris.

The club announced on their Facebook page that the former Super Eagles captain will be in charge of the U-16 and the reserve teams.

“Vincent ENYEAMA, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the losc from 2011 to 2018, will take in charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16)

Alexis FRANCKE, holder of the BMF, will take care of video analysis of and u18. matches

Edouard TERRYN, physiotherapist and osteopath, will speak on time on the games of the U18 R1.

Enyeama started his career at Ibom Stars in 1999 before moving to Enyimba where he won the CAF Champions League in 2003.

He was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Africa Cup Of Nations trophy under the guidance of Late Stephen Keshi.

Another Former Super Eagles star, John Utaka was appointed as Montpellier's U-19 coach last month.