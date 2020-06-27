Klopp Not Interested In Liverpool Statue

Listen to article

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is not interested in having his statue erected at Anfield following the club's historic premier league triumph.

The German tactician has been in charge of Liverpool since 2015, he has led them to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Kenny Dalglish has a lifetime role at Anfield, but Klopp is not interested in such a role and he does not want his statue to be erected for achieving the historic feat.

“I’m not interested in a statue. You don’t have to compare me with these iconic figures — that’s not my motivation,” the 53-year-old former Borussia Dortmund manager said.

“So I don’t sign a lifetime contract but I will be here for a while.”

Klopp said one day the fans will get tired of seeing him in charge of Liverpool.

“As a present for our supporters, I don’t sign a lifetime contract.

“There will be a time when they don’t want to see me any more.

“We still have good memories together.”

Klopp has won the Uefa Champions League trophy, FIFA World Club Cup and the Premier League title since taking over in 2015.