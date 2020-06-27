Arsenal Soccer School Coach, Anyanwu Describes Late Father As An Icon

Listen to article

Arsenal Soccer School Coach In Dubai, Marcellinus Anyanwu has described his late father, Mr Felix Ucheobi Anyanwu, as an Icon.

Late Mr Felix Ucheobi Anyanwu, died on Thursday, 27th February 2020 at the age of 80, his death threw the entire community of Umuidi Amambaa Uzoagba in Ikeduru, Imo State into mourning as the Octogenarian was a popular man, who stood out for his exemplary character, integrity and service to humanity.

Marcellinus Anyanwu, who is currently the coach of Arsenal Soccer School in Dubai is the first son of the late Felix Ucheobi Anyanwu, and he has described the loss as a big blow to the entire family of Anyanwu.

“The death of my father was a big blow to our entire family, though death is inevitable, He was a very selfless man and he trained all his children to be contented with whatever they have. Marcellinus told Sportivation Media

”He retired as a school teacher, spent his entire life in service and working for people, he could have used his intellect to chase wealth and power, and I have no doubt that he could have acquired both, but instead, he chose to serve.

He taught by example, his character was a foundation of his conscience

Marcellinus also revealed that his late father supported him in his chosen career and his constant words of wisdom have always served as a guide for him.

“My father loved football, he was a game master during his teaching days,

He believed in studying and playing football because football without education is not ideal, that was why he insisted I got a University degree before I ventured into full-time coaching”.

‘I share his philosophy of teaching and coaching, we will all miss him, but we are confident he is in a better place’.

The Anyanwu family have announced the burial arrangements which is as follows:

Late Mr Felix Ucheobi Anyanwu

Friday 10th July 2020:

Vigil Mass at St. John Catholic Church, Amambaa, Uzoagba.

Saturday 11th July 2020:

The Body leaves Chetekwa Mortuary Obibili Obazu Mbieri, Imo State followed by Funeral Mass at St. John Catholic Church, Amambaa, Uzoagba.

Interment follows immediately at his compound Umudi Amambaa, Uzoagba.

Sunday 12th July 2020:

Thanksgiving Service at St. John Catholic Church Uzoagba.

Marcellinus Anyanwu, who started his coaching career with a stint at MFM FC as an assistant coach before moving to Dubai, where he has impressed with his enviable record of developing young footballers.