Solskjaer Congratulates Liverpool After Title Triumph 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Liverpool for winning the 2019-2020 title for the first time in 30 years.

The Reds have been consistent since the beginning of the season and their impressive performances has been rewarded with a deserved title triumph.

Solskjaer also admitted that it hurts seeing Liverpool winning the EPL title.

“First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserves it and they deserve credit,” United boss Solskjaer, who won six league titles as a player at Old Trafford, told reporters.

“It’s a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen (Klopp) and his players.

“For me, every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon that’s the feeling everyone associated with Man United — all players, staff and supporters. Of course, we want to get back to winning ways and that’s our challenge.”

The Red Devils have not won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Manchester United will be back in action against Norwich on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter finals.