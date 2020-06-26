Klopp, Liverpool Players React After Winning First Title in 30 Years

Listen to article

Liverpool players are in a celebratory mood after ending their 30 years wait for a League title ended.

The Manager and the players have reacted to the historic feat with some describing it as unbelievable others described it as beautiful as ever.

Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015 has now won the Uefa Champions League trophy, FIFA World Club Cup and the Premier League title.

"I have no words," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It's the best thing I can imagine and more than I could have ever dreamed of. It's unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible."

The German, who was wearing a Liverpool shirt during his interview and was visibly emotional, added: "Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.

"It is an incredible achievement from my players... and a pure joy for me to coach them."

"I haven't waited 30 years, I have been here for four-and-a-half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

"I felt from day one when he came in the door he changed everything," said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

"We followed him and believed him. It's been an amazing journey. I'm hoping there is more - we just stay hungry, keep wanting more and following him.

"The biggest thing is no matter what we all follow him, believe in him and he's taken us to this point. This wouldn't be possible without him."

"It shows the character in the squad to get so close last time and to go again," Liverpool midfielder James Milner told Match of the Day. "We have proven we are fuelled by disappointment and learning.

"I am sure the hunger will stay and we want to keep being successful. It is absolutely massive - to get over the line is huge."

This is Liverpool's 19th top-flight title with the last one coming in 1990.