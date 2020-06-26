Liverpool Win Premier League Title After Chelsea Beat Man City

Listen to article

Liverpool have officially been crowned champions of the English Premier League after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City needed a win to delay Liverpool's title party but Chelsea denied them the opportunity to do so.

The Match was very important to Chelsea because a win will maintain their five points advantage over Manchester United in the Champions league race.

The visitors dominated proceedings but Chelsea tool the lead against the run of play, when Pulisic capitalised on a moment of confusion between Gundogan and Mendy to race clear at goal and beat Ederson with a low drive to give Chelsea the lead.

The Citizens fought hard to restore parity before the end of first half but all their efforts were in vain as Chelsea ended the first half victorious.

City came out in the second half with a renewed vigour and urgency they started causing problems for Chelsea, Kante fouled Mahrez in a dangerous position, De Bruyne's brilliant effort beat Kepa as City levelled the scores.

Raheem Sterling almost added the second but his strike hit the post, Mount failed to hit the target when he was presented with a great chance.

Pulisic thought he had given Chelsea the lead when he rounded Ederson only for his shot to be cleared off the line by Walker.

Chelsea had chances of their own in a the space of two minutes, Fernandinho blocked Abraham's goal bound effort, the incidence was reviewed by VAR and penalty awarded to Chelsea, Fernandinho was sent off before Willian converted from the spot to give Chelsea the lead and ultimately the maximum points.

The result all but confirmed Liverpool's title triumph for the first time in 30 years.