EPL: Liverpool Brush Aside Crystal Palace, Martial Scores Hat-Trick For Man. Utd

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 to move a step closer to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for the Reds with a superb free-kick after just 22 minutes before Mohammed Salah added the second goal with a cool finish before the end of the first half.

Crystal Palace suffered a major blow when Wilfred Zaha limped off early in the first half.

Fabinho scored a contender for goal of the season award in the 54th minute when his 30-yard effort beat Wayne Hennesey from 30 yards out.

Saido Mane added the icing on the cake when he finished off Salah's pass to wrap up the victory for Liverpool.

Anthony Martial scored his first hat-trick in English football and Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick in seven years to condemn Sheffield United to a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

The French star has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, his best-ever tally in a season since he joined Manchester United.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes started together for the first time and they showed signs of things to come in a dominant performance against the Blades.

Manchester United are now two points behind Chelsea after their latest victory.

Wolves defeated Bournemouth 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Raul Jimenez, while Aston Villa and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw.

Everton piled more misery on Norwich with a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road to push them closer to the drop.

Burnley takes on Watford, Arsenal will play host to Southampton, while Chelsea will welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday.