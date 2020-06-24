Three PSG Stars Test Positive For Coronavirus

Listen to article

Paris Saint Germain have confirmed that three of their players and one member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Parisiens were crowned champions in April after the French league was cancelled and positions determined by point-per-game basis.

This will come as a huge blow for PSG as they prepare for the exits of Thomas Meunier and Edison Cavani.

Both players have refused to extend their contracts beyond June which means they won't be available for the remainder of the champions league.

The Tests were carried out on Monday and the club announced that the results on their website.

A statement on PSG's website read: "These individuals had exhibited symptoms during the confinement period when they were not in contact with each other.

"They are no longer contagious and will resume their training program."

PSG are set to battle it out with Saint Etienne in the Coupe De France final on July 24, and another showdown in the Coupe De La La final against Lyon seven days later.