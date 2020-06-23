Moses Simon Named In Nantes' Team Of The Decade

Listen to article

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has added another feather to his cap at Nantes, he has been named in the club's team of the decade after spending just one season at the French Club.

Simon joined Nantes on loan from Levante last summer, he was impressive for the club before the league was brought to an abrupt end due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He was also named Nantes player of the season after scoring nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for the club.

The 24-year-old has been included in the club's team of the decade according to a poll conducted online by over 5000 fans of the club.

Due to his exceptional performances for the club, his loan deal has been made permanent he signed a four-year contract two weeks ago to remain at the club.

Simon has been linked with a move to Lyon even after signing a permanent deal with Nantes, but Nantes Deputy Director, Frank Kida has played down the rumours.

“With regard to Moses Simon, we have just exercised his purchase option and we are delighted to see him again with us.He is also very happy to be joining our ranks. We will talk about his departure a little later but not this year,”Kita told the club’s official website.