Mabo Urges NFF To Appoint Nigerian Coach For Super Falcons 

Former Super Falcons Coach, Ismaila Mabo has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to jettison the idea of appointing another foreign coach for the Super Falcons.

Mabo, was the first ever Super Falcons coach, he guided the team to their first ever FIFA World Cup in 1999, he believes the only way to develop the women league in the country is to appoint an indigenous coach for the national team.

“After qualifying and playing in all but one of the previous FIFA Women’s World Cups with Nigerian coaches, the NFF cannot just be thinking of another foreign coach for Super Falcons again. The only one we tried did not do better than the previous coaches, so why hire an expatriate again?,” Mabo who led the Nigerian team to the quarterfinals of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup told Completesports.

“I am urging the powers that be at the NFF to jettison the idea of a foreign coach for our women national teams. We have quality and proven coaches in our domestic leagues who can do the jobs. They should let our coaches to get the experience and exposures to get better.

“We have coaches whose clubs have dominated the domestic cups and the league over the years as well ex-international players who are making forays as coaches in women football.

These coaches should be given the chance to develop themselves and the Super Falcons. Our last experience with a foreign coach [a Swede, Thomas Dennerby] was flawed as the man abandoned the Falcons without notice.

Mabo continued: “Our ex-international women have also delivered when given the chance and I want to plead that if they are not given the Head coach’s job, they should get the assistant. I admire the Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens coaches. They are doing well like Ann [Chiejine] and Eucharia [Uche] are also faring well.

Mabo also led the Super Falcons to the 2000 Summer Olympics, 2004 Summer Olympics and the team's best ever finish at the World Cup in the Quarter Finals at the 1999 Fifa World Cup.