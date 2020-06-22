Ramos Sets New Record As Real Madrid Pip Sociedad To Top La Liga 

Listen to article

Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 to knock Barcelona off the top of La Liga.

The Los Blancos needed a win after Barcelona faltered in a goalless draw against Sevilla on Friday.

Sergio Ramos scored his 20th consecutive penalty to give Real Madrid the lead just after the restart.

Karim Benzema continued his impressive form since the restart by adding another goal to set Real Madrid on course for a vital victory in the title race.

Adnan Januzaj's goal was ruled out before Benzema scored with was adjudged to be controversial because he controlled the ball with his arm.

Sergio Ramos' goal has made him become the highest scoring defender in La Liga overtaking Ronald Koeman with 68 goals.

The Real Madrid captain limped off with what looks like a knee injury, he was replaced by Militao.

Real Madrid are now on top of the log because of the head to head rule.

Casemiro will miss Wednesday's match against Mallorca after picking up a yellow card against Sociedad.

Valencia defeated Osasuna 2-0 to boost their champions league hopes, Celta Vigo spanked Alaves 6-0 in a relegation battle.