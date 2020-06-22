EPL: Chelsea Fight Back To Beat Aston Villa, Liverpool Held By Everton

Listen to article

Chelsea fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 away from home.

The Blues produced a dominant display in the match, but surprisingly Aston Villa took the lead just before half time to rattle the visitors.

Kortney Hause's opener gave Villa a chance to earn a big win in their relegation battle as the first half ended in their favour.

Pulisic, who has not played since New Year's Day came off the bench to replace Loftus-Cheek, the former Dortmund star quickly made his impact felt with an equaliser five minutes later.

It was a much needed goal for Chelsea and they quickly scored another one when Giroud's effort found the back of the net on the hour mark to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Lampard handed Loftus-Cheek his first Chelsea start in over a year, Kante also made a return from injury to start against Villa.

Chelsea are now five points clear of Manchester United in the race for the final Champions League slot.

Liverpool and Everton played out a goalless draw at Goodison Park to further delay their title party.

Mohammed Salah was only fit to start from the bench, Robertson was ruled out due to injury.

Liverpool were dominant but failed to test Jordan Pickford, having been out if action for 106 days the players lacked sharpness and they were sometimes sloppy.

Alisson Becker was in an inspired form as he made a superb late save to rescue a point for Liverpool.

Liverpool suffered injury blow when James Milner sustained an hamstring injury and Joel Matip also limped off with another injury concern.

Liverpool have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions.

Newcastle United produced a sensational performance to beat Sheffield United 3-0 at St James' Park courtesy of goals from Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie.

Joelington scored his first goal for Newcastle since joining from Everton in the summer to wrap up the victory for the Magpies.

Manchester City are in action against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night.