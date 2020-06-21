Bundesliga: Lewandoski Sets New Record, Haaland On Target Again 

Listen to article

Robert Lewandoski claimed the record for the most goals scored by a foreigner in the Bundesliga with a brace against Freiburg to help Bayern Munich to a 3-1 win on Saturday.

The Polish striker has enjoyed a prolific season scoring 48 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians.

Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern Munich the lead before Lewandoski scored twice to ramp up the win for the Champions-Elect.

Lewandoski has now scored 33 goals in the Bundesliga this season beating Aubemayang's tally of 31 to become the foreigner with the most number of goals in a single season.

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice to help Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Leipzig and to confirm a second place finish for the Black and Yellows.

The Norwegian star has now scored 13 goals in 14 league matches since joining the club from Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Moenchengladbach recorded a 3-1 victory over Paderborn to boost their Champions League hopes, while Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-0 to Hertha Berlin.

Schalke 04 extended their winless run to 15 games after losing 4-1 to Wolfsburg at home, Hoffenheim spanked Union Berlin 4-0.