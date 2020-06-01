TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 1, 2020 | Boxing

JUST IN: Anthony Joshua Rules Out Mike Tyson Fight

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Listen to article

Anthony Joshua has ruled out the prospect of fighting Mike Tyson if the former heavyweight champion does make a return to boxing because he feels nobody will want him to win the bout.

Tyson, 53, is eyeing a return to boxing having started training hard and it has also been speculated that he could mark his comeback with a bout with his old nemesis, Evander Holyfield.

The current WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO Champion is not willing to fight the legendary boxer.

“With all due respect I wouldn’t,” Joshua told the Sun.

“Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I’d be the only one cheering. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the greatest boxer of the modern era.

Mike Tyson reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists