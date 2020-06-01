JUST IN: Anthony Joshua Rules Out Mike Tyson Fight

Listen to article

Anthony Joshua has ruled out the prospect of fighting Mike Tyson if the former heavyweight champion does make a return to boxing because he feels nobody will want him to win the bout.

Tyson, 53, is eyeing a return to boxing having started training hard and it has also been speculated that he could mark his comeback with a bout with his old nemesis, Evander Holyfield.

The current WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO Champion is not willing to fight the legendary boxer.

“With all due respect I wouldn’t,” Joshua told the Sun.

“Even if I fought Iron Mike and beat him, I think I’d be the only one cheering. People would boo. He is a legend. He is the greatest boxer of the modern era.

Mike Tyson reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old.