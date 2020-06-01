Klopp Picks Okocha's Strike As German League Most Spectacular Goal

Listen to article

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has picked Jay-Jay Okocha's sublime goal for Eintracht Frankfurt against Karlsruher during the 1992-93 Bundesliga season, as the most spectacular goal in the history of the German Bundesliga.

The former Super Eagles captain, mesmerized Karlsruher defenders, including legendary German goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn before scoring.

The goal earned him a lot of accolades from the football world, Klopp remembers the goal vividly and he showered praises on Okocha.

“Okocha scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football. It took like five minutes of Kahn and his defenders diving on the floor before he put the ball in the net," Klopp told the Guardian.

“Some of the world’s best players have been from Africa; George Weah, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure. In their generation they were some of the best players so why should we not sign them? It’s great.”

Klopp is on the verge of leading Liverpool to their first Premier League in 30 years when the league resumes on June 17.