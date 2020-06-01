Nations Cup Trophy Will Be Very Difficult To Win - Rohr

Listen to article

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, has revealed that it will be very difficult to win the African Cup of Nations.

The German Tactician recently signed a new deal with the Nigeria Football Federation, which will keep in charge of the team until 2022.

Rohr has been given a target to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations and a semi-final place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

"My contract all the time is a risk because it is finished when we are eliminated from a tournament whether the AFCON or World Cup.

"I took the risk already when I arrived [in Nigeria], and it is still the same.

"But I am very optimistic because now we have a team which is playing good football and I have confidence in my players.

"We finished third in the last AFCON in Egypt, and everybody wants us to progress in the next competition [AFCON 2021].

"But we also know that it is very difficult to win the AFCON because we are not number one in Africa, but it's good to have these milestones and ambition," the German tactician told BBC Sport.

Rohr guided the Super Eagles team to a third-place finish at the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt.