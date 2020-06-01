Manchester City Star Mahrez Loses Valuables To Burglars

Listen to article

Mahrez is reported to have had three of his luxury watches stolen, as well as some rare football shirts and bracelets.

Some of the most high-value items were watches, including a Richard Mille timepiece which is said to be worth an eye-watering £230,000 and similar to the one which was stolen from Alli.

As reported by The Sun, Mahrez was not in his Manchester apartment when the gang broke in, and he returned to find cash, rare football shirts and bracelets were among the items stolen during the burglary.

A source confirmed that Mahrez believes he was being watched by the perpetrators beforehand and that his Mille watch was likely the primary target of the raid.

The owners of the building also confirmed that a key fob which had access to all rooms in the complex had been used to target four apartments during the raid, but that fob has now been recovered and deactivated.

“At around 5 pm on Friday, April 24, police were called to reports that four separate apartments had been burgled at a city centre block,” a statement from Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

The 2019 AFCON winner is the latest Premier League star to fall victim to a terrifying home invasion. Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli also suffered the same fate when armed robbers broke into his London home and stole several high-value items, including jewellery and watches.