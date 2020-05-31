JUST IN: Argentina Striker Icardi Joins PSG Permanently

Listen to article

‌French champions, Paris Saint-Germain have made the signing of Inter Milan striker, Mauro Icardi a permanent one with Inter receiving €50 million (£45m/$56m) plus an additional €8m (£7m/$9m) in bonuses for the Argentine striker

Icardi, joined the French giants at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, but has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, tying him to the French capital club until 2024.

There was a race against time for the transfer to be completed with PSG’s option to buy expiring on Sunday May 31, following his loan move to the club on September 2.

An official announcement from PSG reads: "Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season.

"The Rosario-born player is the 16th Argentinian player in the history of Paris Saint-Germain, and has made 31 appearances for the Rouge et Bleu in the 2019-2020 season, picking up a Ligue 1 winner’s medal, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists."

Inter also thanked the 27-year-old, a statement from the Nerazurri reads: "FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC, the club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career."