Arsenal, Manchester United Battle For Juventus Star 

Arsenal and Manchester United are reported to be among the premier league clubs that have been keeping tabs on want-away Juventus winger, Federico Bernadeschi, with the Italy international not ruling out a move to the premier league.

Bernadeschi, 26, has become surplus to requirement this season following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at Juve, and the winger has contributed little when handed the opportunity, scoring only once in 24 appearances.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sarri’s lack of faith in Bernardeschi has led to him targeting a move away from Turin, more specifically to the Premier League. And fortunately for the discontent star, there are a number of English clubs keeping a close eye on his next movements.

According to reports, Man Utd and Arsenal are favorites to land the winger while Chelsea are also mentioned as a possible home for the former Fiorentina star.

But Arsenal looks more of a potential destination for the Italian, as obviously are in the market for a forward to bolster their current attacking options.

Bernardeschi arrived at Juve in 2017, having left rivals Fiorentina for a fee of around €40m. But after showing early signs of promise, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting role, and his minutes have been reduced even further since Massimiliano Allegri’s departure at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.