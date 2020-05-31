Osimhen, Simon Listed For Ligue 1 African Player Of The Year Award

Listen to article

France based Super Eagles duo, Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon are in line to bag of the Marc-Vivien Foe award in the French Ligue1.

The award is used to celebrate African players plying their trade in the French top-flight league every year.

However, Osimhen and Simon are in contention with other African players in the league. The players include PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye, Monaco striker Islam Slimani, Stade Reims defender Yunis Abdelhamid, Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga, Montpellier forward Andy Delort, Metz star Habib Diallo and Rennes trio Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Whoever emerges the winner will take over from former Lille winger, Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal last summer for £72m.

Osimhen joined Lille for £12m from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi as a replacement for Pepe, and he's become a popular name in the French league following his outstanding performance for the Les Douges.

The 21-year old finished the season as the top scorer for Like with 13 league goals from 27 matches. Also, he was voted Lille’s Player of The Month consecutively in August and September 2019.

Meanwhile, Simon joined Nantes on loan in the summer from La Liga side, Levante.

He's also bagged the Nantes Player of the Season award after scoring five goals and contributing five assists in 26 league matches.

The winner will be announced on June 29 after voting by journalists specialised in French and African football.