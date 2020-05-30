Fury Vows To Knockout Joshua In Three Rounds

Listen to article

As the world awaits the bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King has vowed to knock out his fellow countryman, Joshua in three rounds with a left hook.

The duo are set to go head to head in 2021 after which they must've defended their titles against their respective challengers.

Joshua must defeat his mandatory Challenger, Kubrat Pulev while Fury must again take the Bonze Bomber, Deontay Wilder to the cleaners for the second time for the bout to happen.

Those fights are expected to take place this winter with Fury and Joshua then meeting early next year, likely in Saudi Arabia.

And Fury expects an easy night as he bids to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

“AJ’s style is tailor-made for mine. Upright, walking forward, classic defence. Strong and powerful, but no footwork, hardly any resilience and a bit gutless when it comes down to getting clipped. I’ll knock him out around 2 or 3 rounds.”

Fury also stated that he would jump on Joshua just like Andy Ruiz did I June 2019. "First time I connect, his legs will do a dance. I’ll just jump on him like that fat kid. I’ll tell you what shot it’s going to be, should I? Left hook to the temple, you’re gonna see him do a Bambi dance all over the ring."

Meanwhile, boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has been working hard to make sure the matchroom fight happens in the UK. However, it remains unclear if a fight between the two British boxers would happen or when it will happen.