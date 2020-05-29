Covid-19: Brendan Rodgers Reveals He And His Wife Tested Positive

Listen to article

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has revealed that himself and wife, Charlotte, had Coronavirus in March and were really affected for three weeks before recovering.

Rodgers stated that he suffered a headache like never before, losing his sense of smell and taste, adding that he endured breathing difficulties similar to the altitude problems he encountered when climbing Kilimanjaro in 2016.

His words "I wasn’t well and it was later detected I had the virus. A week after that, my wife had it. We spent about three weeks feeling the effects of it. Of course we were nowhere near as bad as what a lot of people were but we lost our smell and taste for three weeks, we lost our strength, so I had a little feeling of whatever it must be like. It was tough."

"The strangest thing was the smell and the taste, you’re eating your dinner every day and you could not smell or taste anything. Then you lose your strength, you could hardly walk 10 feet in front of you and you were really blowing. I felt similar to the time when I was climbing Kilimanjaro and you get to a certain altitude, you walk and you really suffer in your breathing. And that’s what it felt like. You’re walking 10 to 20 yards and you’re thinking: ‘Goodness me.’

"At the time I hadn’t been tested but you know it’s different. The headache felt like it isolated one side of your head. Your strength gets taken out of you, your appetite goes and you can’t smell or taste.” Rodgers and his wife decided they needed to know what they had. They got tests 21 days after feeling the first symptoms."

"It’s more ‘Christ, if I don’t have it, I wonder what this is?’ so that’s why we got a test, just to be reassured. It detected that we had the antibodies."

"It really did knock you, but thankfully it was nowhere near as serious as what a lot of people have had,” said Rodgers. “You come out of it really grateful that you were fine and that you’ve got your health."

Rodgers became the second Premier League manager after Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta tested positive to the virus.

Rodgers' case wasn't disclosed due to health confidentiality but it was reported that three individuals at Leicester had contracted the virus in mid-March.