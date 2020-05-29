UEFA To Stage Champions League And Europa Cup Finals In One City

Listen to article

The UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League competitions is set to staged in one host city, Thenigerianvoice.com reports.

Both competitions were put on hold at the last-16 stage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Champions League final in Istanbul and the Europa League showpiece in Gdansk also being postponed.

Thenigerianvoice.com understands that the European football body plans to complete this seasons's competitions by playing all the matches remaining in one host city.

This was confirmed by Getafe president, Angel Torres, while speaking to a Spanish radio station on Friday, he said "UEFA's idea is to play the Champions League and Europa League, starting from the quarter-finals, across one match in one venue although nothing has been confirmed yet,"

"They will come to a decision on 17 June (when the executive committee meets)."

In another development, UEFA revealed that it has set up representatives from leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions. UEFA said: "A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season."

"A variety of options are being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage." UEFA said.

The second legs of four Champions League last-16 ties still need to be played, while Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, Atalanta and RB Leipzig have already booked their places in the last eight and there are rumors that Turkey might be the destination for UEFA to stage its competitions