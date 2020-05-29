Simon Expresses Happiness Over Rohr's Extension

Listen to article

Nantes attacker, Moses Simon has expressed delight over the extension Rohr's contract by the Nigeria Football Federation and also look forward to working with the German manager for another two years.

Simon, 24, was voted Nantes’ player of the season on Wednesday, a day that the Nigerian Football Federation also announced that Gernot Rohr has extended his contract with the Super Eagles, stated that the Eagles must now strive harder to win more laurels with the Franco-German than they did in the past.

“It’s a good decision from the NFF to hand the coach (Rohr) a new deal. It’s also a boost for him and the entire team. But we now need to work harder to achieve something better than what we have done with him,” Simon said.

Simon has won 30 international caps for Nigeria, scoring five times.

He previously played for AS Trencin in Slovakia and KAA Gent in Belgium and he's currently on loan at Nantes from Levante wirh the hope of getting to make his loan move permanent.

Meanwhile, Midfielder, John Ogu also described report of Rohr’s contract extension as great news for the country’s football.

“Woke up to the news from the Nigerian Football Federation, that Gernot Rohr remains our national team coach. Great news for our country’s football. Our football will never fall. Moving forward!”