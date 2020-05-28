Chinese League Don't Pay On Time, Stay At United - Siasia Tells Ighalo

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has advised Manchester United l Odion Jude Ighalo to stay out at United and shun a return to China.

Ighalo, 30, who joined Manchester United in January on loan has been linked with £400,000-a-week new contract offer from his parent club, Shangai Shenhua, which will tie him to the club until 2024.

However, Siasia has now weighed in on the the debate and he opined that the former Watford striker should do all he can to remain with United.

“Chinese league is like Nigeria league they don’t pay on time. I have two friends playing there right now. I know some Nigerians players too that are complaining about payments. Manchester United can’t keep him anyway because he is too expensive,” Siasia said on T&T.

Meanwhile, Ighalo’s six month deal will expire in Sunday and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he club is interested in keeping the player for the restart of the Premier league.

However, it remains to be seen whether United and Ighalo's parent club, Shangai Shenhua will reach an agreement that will make Ighalo stay at United beyond this month, as the Chinese club has placed £20M on the striker which United has said is pretty much for Ighalo, considering the damage that has been done to the club's finance by the Covid19.